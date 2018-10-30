In an editorial, the Racine Journal Times backs Mayor Cory Mason's budget proposal, which includes nearly $400,000 to equip the local police with body cams. Yes, there are some flaws inherent in the use of body cams, but the overall good far outweighs those problems, the paper insists.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson claims it's always tough to know where to start, but he marvels at GOP Lt. Gov. Rebecca Kleefisch's insistence that you can't trust Tony Evers on what he will do with the gas tax, but you can trust her and Scott Walker that they're telling the truth about covering pre-existing conditions if Obamacare goes away.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska writes that apparently Donald Trump is to blame for everything. He notes some of the comments from national columnists suggesting that Trump's rhetoric has spurred incidents like the Pittsburgh synagogue killings, but say nothing about the anti-Semite ravings of people like Louis Farrakhan.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that the secretary of the Department of Natural Resources needs to once again be selected by the DNR board and not the governor. He notes that Dem gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers is behind the idea too.
In a column posted on WisOpinion, Bill Kaplan urges his readers to vote for Tony Evers next Tuesday. He insists that Evers is a "lunch bucket" Democrat who is running on pocketbook issues. Evers is modest but firm, he adds, and has a heart that many politicians lack.
In a Right Wisconsin blog posting, retired MSG(r) Jeffrey Maryak insists that Democratic state Sen. Jennifer Schilling owes all veterans an apology for her remarks about Republican state Rep. Dale Kooyenga, an Iraq War veteran himself. Maryak claims Schilling's remarks about Kooyenga during a state Capitol bomb scare three years ago besmirched all vets.