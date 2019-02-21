Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson accuses the Wisconsin Institute on Law and Liberty of predetermining its conclusion that Medicaid expansion in Wisconsin will actually cost money rather than save it. The conclusion by the conservative-supported institute flies in the face of everything the state knows about the effects Medicaid expansion would have on the state budget. In short, he adds, it spreads a myth.
WisOpinion posts the text of a speech delivered by the Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild, who claims that Donald Trump's "in touch with his inner Fascist." He remarks that we were all taught as kids that our system of checks and balances is especially strong. Turns out, he says, that Trump is proving that's not true.
People will be interested to know, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen, that the Trump administration's tax "reform" law has opened -- perhaps inadvertently -- free parking lots provided by employers for their employees to a new tax that could raise the cost of providing those lots by 21 percent.
I never was a John Wayne fan, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, and a recently reprinted interview that Wayne did with Playboy Magazine several years ago prove how right he was to shun the actor. Wayne makes it clear that he believes in white supremacy, Humphrey says.
Chris Rochester, one of the staffers at the Bradley Foundation-supported MacIver news service, claims that Scott Walker's infamous Act 10 is still working after eight years. He insists that the law, which infuriated labor unions who "rioted" on Capitol Square, is the "gift that keeps on giving" by saving taxpayers billions of dollars.