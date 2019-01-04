Right Wisconsin assembles a group of conservative and right-wing pundits to make predictions about what's ahead in 2019. Most see doom and gloom under new Democratic Gov. Tony Evers, who they say will squander Scott Walker's "surplus" and budget, and also see gridlock between Evers and the Republican-controlled Legislature.
In an Urban Milwaukee column, however, business blogger John Torinus writes that Evers and GOP leaders Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald are absolutely going to have to compromise in the year ahead. He insists that there are several areas in which they can find common ground.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, the Wisconsin Budget Project's Jon Peacock sees the anti-Obamacare ruling by a Texas federal court judge as exposing Republicans. They, as well as Wisconsin's outgoing AG Brad Schimel and Gov. Scott Walker, were behind the court case to rule all of Obamacare unconstitutional even as many of Obamacare's provisions are supported by big majorities of U.S. citizens.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen puts in a plug for Supreme Court candidate Lisa Neubauer, insisting that her opponent in April, Brian Hagedorn, is a Scott Walker "designated water carrier." Rowen says the race is especially important because the winner replaces the revered Supreme Court Justice Shirley Abrahamson.
Cognitive Dissidence blogger Chris Liebenthal has fun with Scott Walker's tweet earlier in the week in which Walker calls Democratic Sen. Elizabeth Warren an out-of-touch liberal. This from a guy who just lost his state's governorship, talking about a woman who carried her state by 24 points. Who's out of touch?
On its blog, Wisconsin Citizen Action notes that Wisconsin Republicans are reintroducing a bill that failed to pass last session that seeks to provide insurance protection to those with pre-existing conditions. Citizen Action insists the bill does not provide isn't any protection at all.