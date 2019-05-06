Phil Anderson, chair of the Wisconsin Libertarian Party, blogs on the conservative Badger Institute website that it is high time to legalize marijuana in Wisconsin. Marijuana doesn't pose any more danger than a pound of butter, he asserts, and adds that it should never been illegal in the first place.
But on the same Badger Institute site, Republican State Sen. Van Wanggaard says "no," it shouldn't be legalized for recreational use because it is dangerous. Today's THC isn't the same as it was years ago and its effects aren't fully understood yet. Just like smoking, it poses problems that will come to haunt us, he insists.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey gives a shout out to the Baraboo News Republic for its successful open records case against Sauk County. He says the paper's tenaciousness opened records in a case involving a dead man found on contaminated property was a victory for the public and another reason why the Fourth Estate is so essential to ferret out the truth.
In a column for Isthmus, Barry Gore argues that the Mifflin-Bassett Street neighborhood, which recently held its 50th anniversary block party, deserves to be designated a historic district. The neighborhood, just like San Francisco's Haight-Ashbury district was an important part of the cultural revolution and deserves to be saved for its historic significance.
Speaking of saving, Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that our commitment to the legacy of John Muir getting his start in Wisconsin and the tradition of carrying on his work by the likes of Gaylord Nelson and Aldo Leopold is at stake if oak trees along the Milwaukee River are removed as planned.
When are we going to just flat out scream enough when it comes to gun violence, asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman? He cites recent mass shooting that are linked to the indiscriminate availability of firearms and frets that we continues to refuse to do something about it.