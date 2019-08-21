The Janesville Gazette maintains that Congress must rein in Donald Trump and his tariffs before he causes a recession that could devastate farmers in Wisconsin. If members of Congress wait until that recession it could be too late for rural America, the paper editorializes.
Right Wisconsin's Benjamin Yount posts an interview he had with southeast Wisconsin's new congressman, Republican Brian Steil, who said that Democrats neither in Washington nor Wisconsin will wear his party down on gun control, believing the Dems are only inventing a crisis to push their agenda.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that if he were editing the story yesterday announcing that the PSC had approved the controversial Cardinal-Hickory Creek transmission line he would have moved the 18th paragraph of the story to the second graf. It read: "According to PSC records dating back to the 1970s, the commission has never rejected a utility application to build a transmission line."
The West Bend News' conservative columnist Owen Robinson facetiously calls Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes the Democrats' rising star who will undoubtedly play a roll in the national convention in Milwaukee next year. All this despite his reputation for playing loose with the truth, he maintains.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman maintains that the shooting and wounding of six police officers in Philadephia last week by a lone gunman proves that the NRA's "good guy with a gun" mantra is nothing more than a myth. What does it take, the blogger wonders, 50 good guys with a gun?
One Wisconsin Now insists there are 25 Wisconsin Republican legislators who hold the same views about rape and abortion as does the controversial Iowa congressman, Steve King. Those 25, which OWN lists, all signed on to a pro-life group's no exceptions for abortion stand in order to gain its support in the last election.