Political Environment blogger James Rowen headlines his latest blog "Career government employee tweets anti-govt July 4th message." He's referring to former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker, whose tweet claimed the 4th is when we celebrate our independence from government, not dependence on it. This from a guy whose earned $2.2 million in wages from government jobs, not to mention health and pension benefits courtesy of the taxpayers.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, meanwhile, wades into the Betsy Ross Nike shoe controversy with a slam at Colin Kaepernick's role in convincing the shoe giant to withdraw its 13-star flag adorned shoe. How about a little patriotism on Independence Day?, he insists.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, the MacIver Institute's M.D. Kittle accuses Gov. Tony Evers of trading in campaign promises for a a "big-spending" budget with 78 vetoes.
The Beloit Daily News editorializes that the Supreme Court's decision not to get involved in partisan gerrymandering once again shows the need for Wisconsin to adopt initiative and referendum so that the citizens themselves can bypass the politicians and reform the redistricting scandal that continues to plague state politics.
Directing his blog to Milwaukee County employees, Chris Liebenthal asks what Act 10 has cost you? As he retired from the county this week, Liebenthal uses his own example of how his retirement was affected through Scott Walker's legislation and Milwaukee County Executive Chris Abele's administration of it.