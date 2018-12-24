Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says that Gov.-elect Tony Evers is embracing expertise in his initial Cabinet and staff appointments. He challenges Mark Morgan, a state GOP bigwig who has criticized Evers' appointments, contending that his selections favor Madison and Milwaukee liberals. Murphy points out that the appointees are regarded as experts in their fields and adds that Madison and Milwaukee comprise 25 percent of the state's population.
In a Right Wisconsin blog post, George Mitchell contends that Tony Evers' new secretary of transportation, Craig Thompson, faces big challenges in the coming year. He needs to fix the Scott Walker/Dave Ross misinformation about the state's transportation finances just to start, he adds.
In an Isthmus column, longtime Madison reporter and editor Bill Lueders presents his annual cheap shots awards at the end of the year. He names Scott Walker as the spin doctor of the year and bestows the loser of the year on Leah Vukmir for her mean-spirited campaign against Tammy Baldwin.
Dominique Paul Noth is concerned that the loss of all the generals who were considered to be the adults in Donald Trump's room could spell bad things for the country. He laments how respect for generals has plummeted in recent years. It's no longer the a "White Christmas" world, he says.