Journalist Dominique Paul Noth warns that the GOP is hoping Wisconsinites will be indifferent to the mischief the party is contemplating before Democrat Tony Evers gets his administration up and running. The potential shenanigans include diluting Evers’ ability to appoint staff, preventing Evers from blocking work requirements on Medicaid participants, diminishing Evers’ role in the University of Wisconsin System, and divorcing a state Supreme Court election from the 2020 spring presidential primary to help Daniel Kelly, appointed to the high court by Walker in 2016. It will be difficult to galvanize outrage over such actions during the holidays and after the successes of Nov. 6. The GOP is hoping to pull some fast ones on a naive public, Noth writes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen also writes about 11th-hour changes the GOP will try to ram through to try to make their beloved FitzWalkerStan permanent. Rowen's take is that whatever last-ditch rigging of boards and appointments and privilege Scott Fitzgerald, Scott Walker and Robin Vos manage to foist onto the electorate before January are going to be short-lived and self-defeating -- their reversal sped along by public disgust at the game-playing and the grasping.
Rightie blogger David Blaska declares that identity politics are the most dangerous threat to democracy since Communism. Although Blaska calls Trump's personal pettiness despicable, he writes that Trump came along at the right time to take on the identity politics issue. "Like Marxism," Blaska writes, "identity politics robs individuality and everything human that goes with it: accountability, responsibility, agency, and personal dignity. It subsumes individual identity into classes — types — based on such externalities as race, gender, age, economic status, etc. All are helpless victims of The System, dependent on the saving graces of Big Gummint."
Writing on Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy bemoans the decline of the print version of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. As Gannett, the paper's owner, pushes toward cheaper digital versions, the Journal Sentinel continues to reduce its staff of reporters and also to replace veterans with greener, younger writers. The economic model for journalism is broken and no publication in the state has been hit harder than the Journal Sentinel, Murphy contends.