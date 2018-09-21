In a column that appears on Urban Milwaukee, business blogger John Torinus wonders where Scott Walker and Tony Evers will take the state's economy. He claims the bottom line is that we know where Walker stands, and Walker has taken some bold moves in his two terms. We know that Evers will raise the gas tax and find more revenue for schools, but otherwise he's more of a crapshoot, Torinus implies.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson, meanwhile, takes a look at Republican tax cuts that rely on the theory of supply-side economics and asks: How well is that working? Scott Walker is a supply-side advocate himself, cutting taxes and reducing regulations, especially environmental ones. The result, Thompson writes, is that the state has lagged behind others in job creation.
The Racine Journal Times is upset with a plan to boost parking rates in downtown Milwaukee, accusing the city of enacting a "rube" tax for people like Racine residents, who will have to pay more for visiting Brew City. The Racine paper resents the city trying to pay for its new trolley line with increased rates.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to the "ridiculousness" of a new Scott Walker re-election ad that accuses his opponent, Tony Evers, of being a bought-and-paid-for candidate. That from the man who's bankrolled by some of the state's and nation's biggest billionaires, notes Rowen.
In a column in Milwaukee's alternative newspaper, the Shepherd Express, Joel McNally writes about House Speaker Paul Ryan's "ugly farewell." He points to the attack ads that Ryan's super PAC is sponsoring around the country as examples of deceit and untruths.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal agrees and singles out an ad that the Ryan PAC is funding featuring 1st District congressional candidate Randy Bryce's brother, accusing Bryce of being disrespectful to law enforcement. Liebenthal notes how the ad has upset the Bryce brothers' mother.