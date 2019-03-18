Former Milwaukee Journal Sentinel conservative columnist Christian Schneider pens an op-ed for The Washington Post in which he contends that Democrats want Wisconsin so bad in 2020 that they put their national convention there. Schneider insists it won't help.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy, meanwhile, discusses what Milwaukee means to Democrats, but it bears no resemblance to the national pundits' stereotypical description of Wisconsin's largest city. Murphy lists the misnomers that are being applied to Milwaukee.
U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson failed to defend the Constitution, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman of Johnson's vote against overturning Donald Trump's so-called national emergency to build his wall with Mexico. He reminds Johnson, who has been blaming Dems for not defending the border, that when his party was in complete control of the presidency and the White House the past two years, they did nothing to build Trump's wall.
Yes, says Political Environment blogger James Rowen, Johnson embraced the cult of Trump instead of the Constitution. Rowen suggests Johnson was paying Trump back for the sweetheart corporate tax break he wanted in the 2017 tax bill.
The Right Wisconsin blog jumps in with a posting of Johnson's statement explaining why he decided to side with the president and not join several other Republican senators who voted against his emergency declaration because it violated the constitutional separation of powers.
In a lengthy column in the Nation magazine, author John Judis is wondering what happened to Wisconsin. The change from being a progressive beacon to electing right-wingers like Scott Walker and voting for Donald Trump isn't just due to big money interests invading the state, he says. He explains what he thinks has happened.