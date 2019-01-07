It's time for a clean sweep at the Capitol, writes the Center for Media and Democracy's Mary Bottari in a column for Isthmus. She presents a checklist of the changes that need to be made to make Wisconsin government transparent and free from outside influences.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen outlines what he sees as Scott Walker's gift to new Gov. Tony Evers and rural Wisconsin. Walker's policies have put a major problem of declining family farms and polluted water wells on the governor's plate for him to contend with as he begins his term, Rowen points out.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal says many people aren't buying Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' excuse for stripping power from the incoming governor and transferring it to himself during the window between the election and Tony Evers' inauguration.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is in a tizzy over some Democrats calling for Donald Trump's impeachment, his tax returns, and sundries of investigations. Stop it already, he bemoans, adding that the Dems should put away their desire to get even and focus instead on what they ran for — fixing the immigration problem, bolstering health care and dealing with climate change.
Now we discover Scott Walker's real legacy, says Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson. The report that 42 percent of wells tested in southwest Wisconsin are polluted is what Walker left the state because of his environmental policies, Peterson claims.