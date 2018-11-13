In his column that appears in the online Janesville Gazette, Steve Walters talks about the "fascinating midterms." He notes that if you're a Democratic legislator and facing two years of being overrun by Republicans, you would probably be polishing your resume to get a job in Tony Evers' administration.
A telling moment following last Tuesday's election results, says Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey, was Scott Walker's refusal to appear in person before his supporters to thank them and Wisconsin citizens for the past eight years. Humphrey says he was disappointed at Walker's behavior following the vote, but adds he wasn't surprised.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts several images of environmental problems that exist in Wisconsin and suggests that they may offer a clue to why Scott Walker was defeated in last Tuesday's balloting.
In the wake of the news that an impaired driver was responsible for the deaths of three Girl Scouts and one of their mothers, the Racine Journal Times implores Wisconsinites to wake up. You have to take responsibility for not driving while imbibing alcohol or drugs, the paper editorializes. Call a cab or a friend or just stay where you are, it adds.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska reports on a fight in a Madison shopping mall involving some 20 juveniles after an incident on a Madison bus where a liquid was poured over the head of a rider and a cell phone belonging to another was stolen. Time to blame the police once again? Blaska sarcastically asks.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson suggests that eight years in total control was not enough for some Republican legislators, pointing to the news that GOP leaders are contemplating limiting new governor Tony Evers' powers.