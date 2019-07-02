In a column that appears on the Janesville Gazette's website, veteran political columnist Steve Walters predicts that Democratic Gov. Tony Evers will sign the Republicans' budget. He lists seven reasons why he believes that will be the case, including that Evers knows that what to him is the inadequate current budget that would continue to be in effect for most of the rest of the year.
And that will be just fine with the Racine Journal Times which editorially this week called on Evers to sign the bill. The paper contends that the Legislature kept a great deal of the governor's priorities in the budget so he shouldn't delay its approval.
State Sen. Jon Erpenbach, meanwhile, a Dane County Democrat, posts the "facts behind the Republican budget," a document he says is full of missed opportunities. At the of his list is the GOP's failure to expand Medicaid, which, he says, is beyond baffling.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen isn't enamored by the budget either. He mocks Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' contention that the document funds "our priorities in a conservative way." So deleting well-testing funds and dangling a perk before a key legislator for his vote is the "conservative way," asks Rowen.
July Fourth belongs to America, not Donald Trump, insists columnist Bill Kaplan in a WisOpinion piece. A non-partisan celebration of American independence will be turned into a pro-Trump rally, complains Kaplan, adding that it will not ease the pain the president has bestowed on so much of the nation.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson takes issue with Republican Rep. John Nygren for referring to Medicaid as "welfare." Calling it a Republican trick seeking to demonize the health care program, Peterson points out that Medicaid is actually a federal health care insurance program.