Writing on WisOpinion, columnist Bill Kaplan asserts that Gov. Scott Walker is in trouble. All that's left this year for the governor is deception, he contends, because there are no more places to divide and conquer, which has been the hallmark of his eight-year reign in the job.
Sam Morateck, who works for the conservative website known as MediaTrackers, wants to know how Democratic gubernatorial nominee Tony Evers is going to pay for his increases in spending. He makes all kinds of promises on how he will increase education spending, but says nothing about how he will fund them, he says.
Milton Democratic Rep. Don Vruwink wants to know: Where are all the new teachers? In a WisOpinion column, he points out that there's been a precipitous drop in the number of college students deciding to become teachers ever since the GOP took over state government in 2010.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska insists that taxpayers financed the ban on cops from the Madison Pride Parade. He says the city, county and state help support Outreach, the umbrella LGBTQ rights organization, that runs the annual parade. He promises to find out exactly how much public money went to finance the snub.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey agrees with Blaska's views on the parade. He says Outreach isn't doing itself any favors by siding with the anti-cop crowd. He said Sunday's parade showed its hypocrisy, forbidding law enforcement organizations' participation but then allowing a ranter to excoriate law enforcement.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson aims at broadside at state Sen. Leah Vukmir, the Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, because she sharply criticized "out-of-state" GOP billionaire Richard Uihlein for bankrolling her primary opponent, Kevin Nicholson, but now is hoping Uihlein starts sending money to her.