Students need civics education now more than ever, writes the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's conservative columnist Christian Schneider. He says that all too few college students are taught about the U.S. Constitution and in particular the First Amendment, and that helps explain why so many are ignorant of it.
Beloit Daily News editor Bill Barth's column last week countering Donald Trump's incessant attacks on the press centered on his contention that the truth can survive "fake news" but it can't survive disinterest. Independent fact-finding and commentary can survive only if the people want it, he insists.
In a Green Bay Press-Gazette column, Antonio Saldana, a former migrant worker who has been teaching Spanish in Brown County for the past 30 years, writes that Donald Trump uses the language of dictators and autocrats in his continual attacks on the free press. He says he fears for some journalists as Trump's attacks keep escalating.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Scott Walker has been showing his love for big highway debt going all the way back to 2003 when he took over as Milwaukee County executive. That's when he pushed expanding the number of lanes on I-94 in southeast Wisconsin even though there was no money to pay for it.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey cannot believe the report on the level of pedophilia in the Catholic Church from a Philadelphia study. Nevertheless, he sees the report as having a positive effect, cleansing the problems that have faced the church for years.
Right-wing Marquette University political science professor John McAdams thinks he cost Marquette between $750,000 and $1 million in his successful suit overturning his suspension from the faculty, according to Right Wisconsin blogger Sam Moratek.