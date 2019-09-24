Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson, claiming that smog now hangs over the Trump swamp, posts a list of anti-environmental actions taken by the Trump administration just in the past week, ranging from making auto emissions worse to complaints about dishwashers not being as effective because of environmental regulations.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posted a "Sunday thought" in which he exclaims: "You know, if 5 and 6 year old kids can cope with active shooter drills, then gun owners can deal with background checks, waiting periods and red flag laws."
Political Environment blogger James Rowen calls out to U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson that Houston and Florida are on line one. He suggests that Johnson, a climate change skeptic, take note that residents along low-lying coastal areas in those two places are facing the reality they may have to relocate.
Republican state Sen. Dale Kooyenga, in a MacIver Institute posting, chides Milwaukee public school teachers for protesting Secretary of Education Betsy DeVos' appearance in Milwaukee, essentially rejecting federal money to assist local schools. He claims the teachers want bureaucrats, not non-profits, to direct the money.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Bill Osmulski claims that Gov. Tony Evers' Department of Workforce Development task force is targeting Wisconsin's "gig economy." He's alarmed because the task force is "looking for ways" to stop the increase of independent contractors in Wisconsin.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the H-2A visa program needs to be monitored more carefully. The program is aimed at recruiting foreigners to fill jobs that go wanting, but recent reports show that some employers are abusing the system. There has to be more oversight, the paper maintains.