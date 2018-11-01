The Racine Journal Times gives a shout out to local newspapers in an editorial today. The Racine paper cites a recent study that researched the impact on communities that have lost their local papers in recent years. In almost all cases, local government became less accountable, spending increased, and government efficiencies dwindled.
The Beloit Daily News picks Scott Walker as its choice for governor, editorializing that it was a hard choice between the incumbent and Tony Evers. Walker is in trouble because he's spent his eight years in office fomenting division. But he's done much for the state's economy and deserves another term, the paper adds.
The advocates behind the U.S. Supreme Court case to get Wisconsin's gerrymandered redistricting law declared unconstitutional are hard at work rewriting their briefs and still plan on succeeding in getting the district lines redrawn, reports Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Leah Vukmir charges that her opponent, incumbent Tammy Baldwin, is leaving the door open for "murderers, rapists and terrorists" because she doesn't support Donald Trump's efforts "to ensure border security."
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that while outgoing House Speaker and Wisconsin congressman Paul Ryan can be exasperating at times, it's refreshing to see him stand up to Donald Trump on occasion. He likes Ryan's comments on Trump's claim that he can change the Constitution's guarantee that those born in the U.S. are U.S. citizens. "You obviously can't do that," Humphrey quotes Ryan as saying.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson is having trouble believing how Trump's supporters continually fall for his claims when they're demonstrably false on their surface.