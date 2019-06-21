Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson asks if Democrats can win the state Assembly in next year's election. He says his research shows that if the party is to have a chance, it needs to recruit rural candidates who identify with people living in small cities, towns and the countryside. The candidates need to emphasize issues that are broader than just the Dem base concentrated in larger cities, he says.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, Jessica Holmberg of the Wisconsin Institute of Law and Liberty insists that a reciprocity bill could go a long to alleviate Wisconsin's teacher shortage. Allowing Wisconsin to accept teaching credentials from elsewhere would be a big help, she writes.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen comments on the "fringiest" members of the state Senate's Republican caucus, notably Steve Nass and David Craig who both believe the GOP's already severely cut budget proposal still isn't enough.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says that as far as he's concerned, he's had enough of Sen. Bernie Sanders' presidential candidacy. The blogger said Sanders' recent comments that the corporate wing of the Dem Party wants anyone but him in it.
In a column for Isthmus, Ruth Conniff says there's no other way to describe it because the GOP-dominated Joint Finance Committe's budget plan stinks. When you adjust the dollars for public education for inflation, there's actually less money that Scott Walker provided, she points out.