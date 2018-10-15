In an Urban Milwaukee piece, Tamarine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project outlines six reasons why Wisconsin needs to do away with the manufacturing and agriculture tax credit. Among the six is that the tax credit is nothing more than a windfall for a selected few, most of whom are millionaires.
Scott Walker's health care tweets are deceptive and defensive, contends Political Environment blogger James Rowen. If Walker can claim to be the education governor, perhaps claiming to be the Obamacare governor isn't all that far away, he asks facetiously, pointing out Walker's sudden conversion to favor making insurance companies cover those with pre-existing conditions.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, editor Bruce Murphy contends that unless Wisconsin starts paying for the programs that Milwaukee County runs for the state, it will soon face financial ruin. The county's contribution to the state actually rose by more than $400 million last year, for example, but the state actually cut the amount of aid that comes back.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is back on his soapbox contending that the Act 10 demonstrations that gripped the state Capitol in 2011 are the national blueprint for other obstructionist demonstrations, including the Judge Kavanaugh protests. It is the Democrats who are pushing disruption, not Republicans like Leah Vukmir, Blaska contends.
Whoa, wait, what? asks Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman, tongue in cheek. Republican Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner disagreeing with President Trump? Heinzelman notes that the Wisconsin congressman doesn't like Trump's plan to subsidize 15 percent ethanol to prop up Iowa corn growers. Hurts the free market, Sensenbrenner says.
Movie studios and TV networks aren't that into 4K, complains blogger John Peterson on the Democurmudgeon website. Customers wait patiently in front of their 4K TV sets, yet the programming is still stuck on blurry old high-definition technology, he says.