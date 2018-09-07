Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson contends that Scott Walker's policies wound up costing Wisconsin 80,000 jobs. Jobs in the state grew about a third less than in surrounding states, Thompson writes, and backgrounds his findings with detailed charts and graphics. He says that Wisconsin's job loss was masked by the growth in the national economy.
Also on Urban Milwaukee, Bruce Murphy comments on "more bells and whistles" from the Foxconn Corp. and notes that many of the corporation's announced initiatives are underwritten by Wisconsin taxpayers. Foxconn's sudden community-mindedness, Murphy says, shows that Scott Walker's campaign might be in trouble and needs a boost from the corporation he wooed with $4.1 billion in taxpayer funds.
In a guest column for the Kenosha News, Republican Assembly Speaker Robin Vos insists that Democratic state Sen. Robert Wirch, who represents the Kenosha area, omitted key facts about Wisconsin's economy in an op-ed Wirch wrote for the paper recently. Vos insists that thanks to Republicans the state has overcome Democratic "fiscal failures."
Linda Gutierrez, Scott Walker's secretary of the Department of Safety and Professional Services, talks about her teaching experience in a column that appears on WisOpinion and insists that the state of Wisconsin is on the right track on education in the state.
Bear hound "training" ended with more bloody encounters, reports Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He notes that two hunting dogs were killed and two more injured. Under Wisconsin's law -- the only one in the country -- dog owners can be reimbursed $2,500 each for the dogs. In other words, it cost the state $10,000.
Leftie blogger Jeff Simpson celebrates the end of conservative columnist Christian Schneider's tenure at the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel. Simpson and Schneider feuded frequently and Simpson blames him for causing the JS to quit using Simpson's contributions. Schneider and other editorial columnists were cut from the paper recently as its opinion sections go in a "new direction."
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska turns over his blog to Madison Police Chief Mike Koval, who laments the failure of the justice system to hold accountable juvenile offenders. Koval presents a detailed explanation of why he feels the way he does.