Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson says he can explain how Scott Walker and Donald Trump hurt Wisconsin's dairy industry. Their policies helped spur a crisis, he maintains, as he posts a number of graphs and charts to show how their policies worked the opposite of what was intended.
Public safety demands rigorous research of prison policies, contends George Mitchell on Right Wisconsin. He says too many reformers are taken in by soothing rhetoric, but we don't know the real answers to who are the people who are re-incarcerated for parole or probation violations and what caused their re-incarceration.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman is not enamored with a Democratic proposal that seeks to make Washington, D. C., as the nation's 51st state. That would add yet another small-opulation state to the already-bloated power that small states wield with two senators to represent them in Congress. He'd rather see D.C., which deserves to be represented in Congress, be folded into Maryland or Virginia.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says Wisconsin takes a moral stand over the border wall, exemplified by Gov. Tony Evers and Attorney General Josh Kaul's decision to join the lawsuit against Donald Trump's declaration of a national emergency. Evers is correct, he adds, by pointing out that the real emergency is children being separated from their families.
Political Heat blogger Chris Walker says there's a big hole in Supreme Court candidate's Brian Hagedorn's assertion that his faith is being attacked in the campaign. His bigotry against gays has nothing to do with his faith, Walker insists, but everything to do with the way he will rule as a justice.
Despite our grumbling about our tax burden, most of us do our part to honestly pay our income taxes, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes a recent comparison of countries whose citizens pay their taxes. The U.S. stands above most of them, the paper notes.