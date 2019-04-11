Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders whether Wisconsin Republicans are scared of the trucking industry. They keep opposing fees on big trucks that destroy roads while accepting big bucks from the industry, he writes. Murphy notes the reaction legislative Republicans have had to Gov. Tony Evers' proposal to increase truck fees by 27 percent to help repair the deterioration trucks cause.
OK, now Assembly Speaker Robin Vos is just being a jerk, comments Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. He notes Vos' constant claims that Evers isn't talking to him very much. But, since the Legislature has done virtually nothing in its current session, what's to prevent Vos from walking across the hall and talking to Evers?, he asks.
Speaking of legislative Republicans, Political Environment blogger James Rowen takes a swipe at them as well. Rowen can't believe they are opposing $40 million of borrowing to replace lead pipes around the state. Rowen says that the opposition stems from the GOP's fear that a lot of it will be spent in Milwaukee. In other words, it's OK with them if Milwaukee kids are poisoned by lead, Rowen asserts.
In a Right Wisconsin blog, Benjamin Yount, a reporter for the conservative Watchdog.org, says that Wisconsin voters approved three-quarters of a billion dollars in local tax hikes in last Tuesday's balloting. He notes that the right-wing Americans for Prosperity, a creature of the Koch brothers' political machine, believes the state's referendum system is outdated.
The Racine Journal Times is concerned about the new drug-resistant fungus that is spreading around the world and promises to be more deadly than cancer. The paper calls on the Centers for Disease Control to step up its research on candida auris to nip this health risk in its infancy.
Tamarine Cornelius of the Wisconsin Budget Project insists that Wisconsin could help workers by raising the overtime threshold. Wisconsin needs to raise its own threshold to protect workers who will be denied overtime because of President Donald Trump's rollback of Obama-era rules on paying overtime. Cornelius estimates 120,000 Wisconsin workers will be affected.