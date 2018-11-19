Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy has a few lessons for Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, who claims that voters rejected Democrats in legislative races on Nov. 6. Murphy points out that Republicans got less than 46 percent of the votes cast in the 99 Assembly districts, but 64 of their candidates were elected. That, he points out, is a result of the gerrymandering that lumped Democrats into select districts, leaving Republican candidates in favorable positions.
Before Tony Evers has been inaugurated, the right-wing MacIver Institute's M.D. Kittle pronounces that under the new governor, a big government agenda is back in fashion. Kittle contends that Evers' plans to withdraw the state from the anti-Obamacare suit and expand Medicaid, which Scott Walker refused to do, will take more money from state taxpayers.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen insists that Scott Walker has been classless since his defeat. First, he wouldn't issue a formal concession statement when it became clear Evers had won, and then in his most recent press conference he claimed he wasn't rejected by the voters. Yet, Rowen maintains, that's exactly what happened.
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, state Sen. Lena Taylor contends that the Foxconn deal is changing right before our eyes, the latest being that hundreds of engineers will be brought to the plant from China, not Wisconsin. She says she still fears that Wisconsin will be left holding the bag on its multibillion-dollar subsidy to the Taiwanese firm.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska facetiously wonders if Baraboo, Wis., has suddenly turned Nazi. He says he stands with a Baraboo letter-writer who announced he is standing behind Baraboo's boys, knowing they aren't what many are making them out to be.
Leftie blogger Jeff Simpson joins the Baraboo debate. He notes the episode is quite nuanced, reflects on some of the alt-right influence on society and wonders if what the Baraboo kids did isn't just a reflection of all that.