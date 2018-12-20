Thanks to the Republican-controlled state Legislature's passage of legislation during a lame-duck session aimed at curbing the powers of soon-to-be governor Tony Evers and AG Josh Kaul, Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy predicts the state will be facing endless lawsuits next year. Several Democratic organizations and politicians have already signaled they question the constitutionality of several pieces of the lame-duck session.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey writes a tribute to Bill Kraus, the longtime Republican strategist who died last week at the age of 92. The blogger said he was sad for Kraus' family, but also for the loss of a civility and common sense in our state politics.
Furthering and empowering diversity in the workplace is good business, writes Drew Slocum of Bank of America Merrill Lynch in a column that appears on the WisOpinion website. He points out that firms that increase diversity by 10 percent among its executives actually show profit growth of 8 percent.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska writes a follow to Monday night's School Board meeting to describe the "social justice warriors" crowd that claims the board is composed of white liberals who practice white supremacy. He describes their views about everything from mowing lawns to maintaining civility.
In a posting on Right Wisconsin, the MacIver News Service's M.D. Kittle interviews Mount Pleasant Village President Dave DeGroot, who says that despite the Tony Evers' win, Foxconn is moving right along building its $10 billion development in his village.
The Racine Journal Times cautions its readers to protect themselves from porch pirates during this Christmas season. An editorial lists the precautions that some package deliverers are using and gives readers tips on how to thwart the thieves themselves.