Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says that former Gov. Scott Walker's new job will pay plenty. The Young America's Foundation has lots of money, he writes, but the drawback is that he won't be able to run for office. He suspects the real reason he's willing to give up being a candidate is the money, pointing out that Walker's finance reports show him with enormous credit card debts.
Don't let Donald Trump be re-elected, admonishes political columnist Bill Kaplan on WisOpinion. He urges Democrats in Wisconsin to wake up to the crisis facing Wisconsin farmers who helped Trump win the state's electoral votes in 2016. They must appeal to that rural vote, he writes.
Also in a WisOpinion column, Andrew Disch of the North Central States Regional Council of Carpenters, argues for the return of a prevailing wage in Wisconsin, pointing out the advantages and protecting municipalities from shoddy contractors.
The right-wing columnist for the West Bend Daily News, Owen Robinson, posts a screed on Boots and Sabers' blog in which he decries Gov. Tony Evers' line-item budget vetoes and insists that the veto power in Wisconsin badly needs to be reformed.
In a guest column for Urban Milwaukee, state Sen. Jon Erpenbach insists that Wisconsin needs and equal pay law for women. Noting that Wisconsin Republicans repealed the equal pay enforcement act in 2012 which, he says, mitigates against women. The senator uses the USA women's soccer team as an example of how women face discrimination.
Tongue in cheek, Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska says that now he's fixed the Madison school board and city government, he's turning to fixing what's wrong with the Milwaukee Brewers. He's particularly concerned about the pitching — better pitching. What's wrong with our Brewers?, he laments.