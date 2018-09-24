Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy claims we have the best governor that money can buy. Murphy insists that just about every Walker policy was bought by special interests and provides a list to underscore his point.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen blames Scott Walker's environmental policies for helping Wisconsin attain the dubious distinction of placing a state river on the nation's most endangered list for the second year in a row. The latest is the Kinnickinnic, he reports.
Bring the people back in, writes longtime Wisconsin political observer Bill Kraus in a column that appears on WisOpinion. He cites the new book "The Fall of Wisconsin" by Dan Kaufman in arguing that both political parties have failed the people by excluding them in everything from governmental appointments to dealing with campaign finances and elections. Time to bring the people back in, he says.
Wyman Winston, the executive director the Wisconsin Housing and Economic Development Authority, insists in a column for Urban Milwaukee that now is the time to buy a home and WHEDA is there to help. He cites the economy for creating this favorable condition.
Conservative West Bend Daily News columnist Owen Robinson doesn't like Dem gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers' call for more state school funding. Robinson insists that more money has not, and will not, improve the education of children.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska wades into the Judge Kavanaugh brouhaha with a post that claims Tammy Baldwin's money people are fronting Kavanaugh's accuser.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts the case for universal health care, but not before citing an unintelligible rant against it by President Donald Trump. The private insurance sector is set to once again rip off Americans for health coverage, he says.