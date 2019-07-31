Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy writes that all signs are indicating Wisconsin may decide whether Donald Trump gets a second term. Because it will take the electoral college vote for Trump to win, that makes the state extremely important, even if he should lose the popular vote by as much as 5 million, he adds.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman says its clear that Donald Trump has committed enough crimes to impeach him, but he says he's still on the fence of whether the House ought to do it knowing that the Senate won't convict him. On the other hand, he muses, maybe it would be good to put senators and GOP Majority Leader Mitch McConnell on the hot seat and let them sweat as they decide how to vote.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen complains about Wisconsin legislative Republicans — after seven months — still holding Gov. Tony Evers' cabinet appointments hostage. It's not nothing to do with qualifications, Rowen points out, but everything to do with trying to de-legitimize Evers and claims as many of his powers as possible for themselves.
Robert Poole Jr., director of transportation policy for the Reason Foundation, insists in a column on the Bradley-supported Badger Institute site, that toll roads are the best option with the best potential to solve Wisconsin's transportation fund shortfalls.
The right-wing MacIver Institute's M.D. Kittle predicts that Gov. Tony Evers' new regulations to protect the state's groundwater will be challenged in court. Kittle claims many say the environmental regulations are the most restrictive in the world. He quotes Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce lobbyist Scott Manley in predicting litigation.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska is no fan of the Madison School Board lecturing other state schools to rid themselves of all Native American mascots. He presents a case-by-case look at the schools in the state that have names that Madison considers offensive and wonders what's wrong.