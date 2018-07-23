Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy ponders who will win the Democratic primary to take on Gov. Scott Walker in November. He writes that this is Tony Evers' race to lose and that Kelda Roys will have to do everything right between now and the primary to have a chance to upsetting him.
The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's conservative columnist Christian Schneider belittles the candidates for state treasurer this fall, claiming they are running to get a cushy government job that in reality does nothing but collect a paycheck. He says the winner of the contest should be required to wear a ski mask to signify how he or she is robbing the taxpayers.
The Journal Sentinel's liberal columnist, Emily Mills, writes that Donald Trump's Helsinki performance has generated troubling questions about Russian influence. It should be troubling for all of us, she asserts, that some of our high-ranking elected officials may be beholden to a foreign power.
Meanwhile, business analyst Michael Cummins writes a column for the weekly Isthmus paper contending that U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson's trip to Russia is evidence that pro-Russian Trumpism is the wave of the future. He notes how Russians were delighted with his visit along with a congressional delegation headed by Alabama Republican Richard Shelby who, like Trump, sees Russia as a competitor, not an adversary. Next year Johnson should find a nice Fourth of July parade in America to attend.
Wisconsin's waters are increasingly blue green, brown and unhealthy says Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He proceeds to list a long list of areas in the state that have experienced water problems and blames much of the problem on lax state enforcement of environmental regulations.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Eloise Anderson, the Wisconsin secretary of Children and Families, touts this weekend's Parents' Day as a good time to evaluate how we are all doing as parents. She lauds her boss, Scott Walker, for pushing affordable day care as one way to enable parents to do a better job.
Ola Lisowski, a research associate for the right-wing think tank the MacIver Institute, produces a lengthy blog on Right Wisconsin claiming that indeed Scott Walker deserves the title of education governor.