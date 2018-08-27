Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy says Foxconn's story is changing -- yet again. He notes that the Taiwanese firm has changed what will be produced at the Racine-area plant and just how its work force will be structured. Murphy adds that thanks to the subsidies promised by Wisconsin, the corporation is sitting pretty, seemingly whatever it does.
The Racine Journal Times notes that school is around the corner and the paper urges its readers to make sure their children are vaccinated. We don't want any children dying or suffering from diseases that are easily preventable, the paper editorializes.
It's no secret that Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has buried his head in the sand on climate change, writes Political Environment blogger James Rowen, and now the severe weather that has hit so much of the world in recent years has paid a visit to Wisconsin. Rowen outlines just how Walker's actions and lack thereof have impacted the state.
Blogger Jeff Simpson also weighs in on the Walker climate change issue, pointing out that the governor's solution is to tour Dane County and give out hugs. That doesn't help much in addressing the real problems, he says.
Writing on the Right Wisconsin blog, John Graber wonders if U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin has ever "been for us." Graber, a former columnist for the UW-Madison student paper the Badger Herald and now a writer living in Milwaukee, claims that Baldwin is against everyday people because she voted against Donald Trump's tax cuts and refused to compromise on the GOP's claimed fix to Obamacare.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska posts a tribute to Sen. John McCain over the weekend. He was a true American hero, the blogger says. May he rest in peace.