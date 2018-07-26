Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy labels Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker the anti-union governor. He says Walker is the nation's No. 1 union slayer, something that privately he is probably quite proud of. A new study shows that the demise of unions has led to a huge increase in income inequality, he adds.
What Putin's got on Trump may be so obvious that no one sees it, says Dominique Paul Noth on his blog. He speculates that Putin knows that without Russia's help, Trump wouldn't have won the 2016 election and has informed Trump that he can prove it. Trump fears nothing more than to be told he didn't win the election on his own.
Business blogger John Torinus complains that no one, Republican or Democrat, seems to care about the health care crisis facing the nation as prices continue to rise and impose what amounts to a huge tax on Americans. He again touts his contention that providing Medicare Advantage for all is the way to attack this out-of-control problem.
Bill Osmulski of the right-wing MacIver Institute complains in a blog post that local governments really aren't making local roads a priority. He insinuates that they are spending more on other things — like libraries — and are complaining about road funding in hopes the state will bail them out.
Marquette University's John McAdams, the professor who won a court case against the school for disciplining him over his verbal attacks on a teaching assistant, has now turned his attention to plastic straws. He thinks Marquette's recent decision to quit using the straws in its food service is more pandering to "social justice warriors."