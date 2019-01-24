Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the rise of special interest spending in our elections. It's exploded since Citizens United, he points out, and has produced an atmosphere of corruption. Murphy lists some questionable "deals" national and state office-holders have made to capture big bucks for their campaigns, much of it shady, including one by former House Speaker Paul Ryan.
The Wisconsin Policy Forum's David Callender discusses the return to divided government in Wisconsin. He notes that several legislators plus Gov. Tony Evers himself will be experiencing this phenomenon for the first time. He notes that historically divided government has meant later budget signings and reveals in all its glory, the power of "no."
Right Wisconsin blogger George Mitchell accuses Wisconsin U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin of scoring a "repugnant victory." He claims that Baldwin used religious grounds to block the confirmation of a Gordon Giampietro to replace the late Rudolph Randa to Wisconsin's Eastern District judgeship.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that during his State of the State address earlier this week in the state Capitol, new Gov. Tony Evers not only laid out his plans, he laid out Scott Walker, too. Rowen liked the governor's reminder to Walker and others, without including their names, that a state isn't great because of its unemployment numbers, but requires much more than that.
Yes, Rudy Giuliani is crazy, says Blogging Blue's Ed Henizelman, but he doesn't believe the former New York mayor is doing any lawyering for Donald Trump. He is simply posing as another distraction to all the nutty things going on the administration.
The Racine Journal Times has some suggestions for the NFL so that quirky events like missed penalty calls and flips of the coin don't decide games like they did during last week's league championships. Let the players decide the winners, not referees and other nutty rules.
