Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy seeks to explain why it is that Wisconsin Republicans won't accept Medicaid expansion funds and ease the health care burden on state taxpayers. It's all political maneuvering he implies, starting with Scott Walker's presidential ambitions that he felt could distinguish him from other Republicans and now, Robin Vos' own ambitions.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen posts a litany of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos' actions that he says are aimed at the Legislature pretending that Scott Walker is still governor. But, he says, Vos' power maneuvers may have finally gone too far.
The Racine Journal Times is upset with the Mount Pleasant and Racine police department's refusal to even reveal whether the officer who shot and killed a bicyclist two weeks ago was even wearing a body cam. Noting that the state Legislature has made the wearing of body cams optional, it's time that this change, the paper editorializes.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska discusses hoaxes today, centering on the latest claim by Jean Carroll that Donald Trump raped her. He insists that many Trump haters concoct hoaxes to get at the president insisting that it doesn't have to be believable if it fits your narrative.
M.D. Kittle of the right-wing MacIver Institute lists on a Right Wisconsin blog what he says are the winners and losers in the State Supreme Court's ruling that the lame-duck session limiting the governor's and AG's powers are constitutional. He calls the Wisconsin Constitution a winner and liberal judges and justices losers.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman posts an internet poll question from the Donald Trump campaign before the Democratic presidential candidate debate last night. One of the questions asks who would you rather see fix our shattered immigration policies — Donald Trump or a MS-13 loving Democrat? What fun, Heinzelman comments.