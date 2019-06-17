Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy explains why Republicans hate the gas tax. It's a long story, but Murphy explains how opposition to the tax was fanned by right-wing talk radio which saw the tax as a liberal idea to discourage fossil fuel consumption.
Wisconsin Democracy Campaign's Matt Rothschild calls the State Supreme Court's stay on the lame-duck legislation suit "bogus." The ruling by the right-wing justices on the court demonstrate once again that they will jump through hoops to bend the law to reach ideological conclusions, he says.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes a Democracy Campaign report that the administrative law judge who okayed the massive diversion of Lake Michigan water to Foxconn is a Scott Walker appointee, who once worked in Walker's administration.
The MacIver Institute's M.D. Kittle writes another piece on the conservative think tank blog that insists Democratic ideas on voter registration will taint the state's elections. He interviews Republican State Sen.Kathy Bernier, a former county clerk and now chair of the Senate committee dealing with elections, who insists Automatic Voter Registration will make elections vulnerable to fraud.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts four recent weird incidents involving GOP officeholders, including DA from a Tennessee county who doesn't believe gays have the same rights as straight people. Peterson suggests that Republicans might want to pay closer attention to who they're electing.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey comments thusly after learning Sarah Sanders is stepping down as Donald Trump's press secretary: "As useful as a eunuch at a sperm bank."