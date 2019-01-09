Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on what he calls Scott Walker's eternal campaign, noting that Walker's made it clear he plans to run again, but not sure yet for what. It could be governor in 2022 or Republican Ron Johnson's Senate seat that same year, or maybe challenge longtime GOP Rep. James Sensenbrenner, who Walker feels ought to retire anyhow. Walker's already collected $2.3 million from taxpayer-supported government jobs, why not more? asks Murphy.
Also in a Urban Milwaukee column, James Rowen welcomes Scott Walker to the state's largest city. He notes that after years of bashing Milwaukee, he's now decided to move there. Perhaps his place will be within walking distance of the Bradley Foundation, Rowen muses.
On the Right Wisconsin blog, conservative state Sen. Duey Stroebel, a Republican from Cedarburg, contends that good government advocates need to keep a close watch on Gov. Tony Evers' pick of Craig Thompson as his secretary of transportation. He says that Thompson has represented road-builders and spending, and raising taxes to support highway projects.
Columnist Steve Walters, in a piece that appears on the Janesville Gazette's website, says that Tony Evers' campaign promises will be slowed by political realities playing out in the state Capitol these days. He'll find running for governor was a whole lot easier than passing legislation, Walters insists.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that new 1st District Congressman Bryan Steil fits right in in his first day in Congress, where he replaced former House Speaker Paul Ryan. He promised to serve as an outsider during the campaign this fall, but quickly toed the GOP line in shutting down the government, voting against two bills to end the shutdown, the blogger says.
On Blue Jean Nation, Mike McCabe blogs that perhaps it's time to Make America America again. He discusses the incessant anti-immigrant campaign when through its history the country welcomed immigrants. At our best, we don't need to obsess about greatness. When America is at its best, greatness takes care of itself, he contends.