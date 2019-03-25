Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy comments on the "arrogance" of Assembly Speaker Robin Vos. The latest example, he says, is to hire a taxpayer-paid lawyer to shield him from revealing how he gerrymandered legislative and congressional districts.
Former governor Scott Walker debuts a column for the right-wing Washington Times. He claims the Democrats need to go back to school on taxes. He claims that before Ronald Reagan became president the government took 70 percent of wages from taxpayers, and he lights into Elizabeth Warren and others for, he claims, wanting to return to that model.
Walker's column in the "Moonie" paper doesn't impress Political Environment blogger James Rowen. He notes that the ex-governor has tweeted to his followers to read the column and he wonders who is Walker's ghost writer. He suspects the content of it will be half-baked like Walker's tweets about the food he eats.
In a column that appears on WisOpinion, Scott Coenen, executive director of the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, gives the conservatives' case for clean energy. They need to quit sitting on the sidelines and get involved with a movement that promises job growth and other economic gains, he declares.
Political Heat blogger Chris Walker contends that the legislative Republicans are exposing themselves by appealing Dane County Circuit Court Judge Richard Niess' ruling that their lame-duck session was unconstitutional. He points out the Legislature can't call itself into special session; that has to be done by the governor.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman admits being conflicted about changing the national electoral vote system that has been in existence since the founding of the country. He is concerned that some states are changing the methods used to determine how to cast their electoral votes.