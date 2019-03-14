Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy wonders if Wisconsin business leaders failed on Foxconn. He recounts how the Milwaukee business community and its associations and the Wisconsin Manufacturers and Commerce all were positive — very positive — about the deal that then Gov. Walker struck with the tech giant. WMC's Kurt Bauer called it a historic win for Wisconsin. Those who watch the industry said from the beginning that Walker and his business backers never heeded the warning signs.
RENEW Wisconsin's Jane McCurry calls it good news that Gov. Tony Evers has decided to spend $10 million from the Volkswagen settlement deal on building an electric charging infrastructure in the state. She calls in a big win for Wisconsin's energy future.
West Bend Daily News' conservative columnist Owen Robinson decides to lecture his fellow conservatives today, wondering if they've lost their backbone. He claims that their efforts helped turn Wisconsin conservative and spurred an "economic boom" like we haven't seen in decades. Now, he says, his fellow conservatives are sitting on their hands as the liberals work to take over the state Supreme Court.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Sen. Ron Johnson bad-mouths "socialism" except when socialism works for him. Rowen notes that Johnson claims the Dems picked Milwaukee for their 2020 national convention "for its socialistic tendencies." He notes how Johnson's company has received $4 million in low-interest government loans and that the feds forked over $75,000 to build a railroad spur to his plastics plant.
The Racine Journal Times insists that the meeting between Donald Trump and the North Koreans should not be viewed as a failure. The Racine paper editorializes that Trump was right: Sometimes you have to walk away, as Ronald Reagan did with the Soviets more than 30 years ago. Good things came out of that, the paper claims.