Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey contrasts what happened in Britain this week where a group of conservatives in Parliament stood up for the country rather than Boris Johnson and the party with what Republicans in Congress have been doing the past three years.
Donald Trump's tariff war with China is about to hit every day Americans now that consumer goods will rise in price because of them. But, according to the Trump administration, that's okay because we have to wait it out in order to win, says Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. But increasing the minimum wage, which has been $7.25 at the federal level and also here in Wisconsin for the past ten years, is no okay, he points out.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is glad to see that North Carolina courts have declared their Legislature's gerrymander scheme unconstitutional, joining Pennsylvania courts that made a similar ruling. Fat chance of that happening here in Wisconsin Rowen points out, noting the State Supreme Court's 5-2 conservative edge.
In a MacIver Institute posting, Milwaukee right-wing talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that the recent illnesses being suffered by users of THC-laced vapes is proof of the marijuana myth that claims pot doesn't cause any bad effects.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska takes on defenders of Ali Muldrow over her remarks about Nazis and police and concentration camps and juvenile detention center. He insists that the reason so many African-American kids wind up in jail is because of what they did, which is nothing like the Nazis did to ethnic groups in Germany who actually didn't commit crimes.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson champions a new report on tax reforms that he claims could help spur economic growth. The report is from an organization called Institute for Reforming Government which is led by none other than former Wisconsin governor Scott Walker. Among its recommendations, of course, is lowering tax rates for individuals and corporations.