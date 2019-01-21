M. D. Kittle of the conservative MacIver News Service contends in a Right Wisconsin blog that the free market is lifting people out of poverty. He insists that those who see poverty rising in Wisconsin are being misled by the United Way, which thrives on bad news about people being poor. Wisconsin Manufacturers & Commerce agrees with the assessment Kittle makes of United Way's assertions.
Federal judge lets air out of puffed up Republicans' chests, comments Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey. He points to the ruling by Western District Court Judge James Peterson that struck down the drastic reduction in the days that absentee voting may be offered before an election. Further, the judge commented that the decision wasn't even a close one.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points to the late Friday afternoon news release from Foxconn that announced it was having to "adjust" its hiring timeline. Coupled with some other similar news from the Taiwan corporation that hiring and production costs are exceeding estimates, Rowen wonders if Scott Walker is being conned and outfoxed.
In a column for Isthmus, Ruth Conniff writes that Tony Evers' election to the governorship represented nice versus mean. She says the former schools superintendent's election has brought a palpable change to Wisconsin government.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson wonders if Milwaukee's public schools can ever be fixed. Several public schools are clearly making progress, but they continue to get the cold shoulder from some board members who want to focus on charter schools. Thompson adds that statistics show clearly that with some help struggling public schools in poor neighborhoods could be revived.
The Racine Journal Times doesn't like the new practice of including a breakout of how much tax money is going to voucher schools in relation to the amount going to public ones. The paper maintains that it's misleading to break out the money because it implies the voucher school money, if ended, would amount to tax savings. It wouldn't, the paper maintains, but instead would go to other education spending.
It's way past time for Wisconsin to expand its Medicaid health coverage under the Affordable Care Act, insists Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman. We've already wasted more than a billion dollars due to former Gov. Scott Walker's stubbornness and it's time to end the nonsense that's hurting not only the poor, but Wisconsin taxpayers as well.