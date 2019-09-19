Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy insists that the conservative funder the Bradley Foundation is working to kill the SNAP program, reduce Medicaid and slash the nation's safety net. Murphy says the foundation is working with the Koch brothers and other conservative causes to push Donald Trump to dismantle programs that benefit the poor.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen says that Wisconsin could learn a lot from a new report from the Environmental Law and Policy Center that compares Wisconsin with Minnesota. The report, entitled "Tale of Two States," documents how Wisconsin is lagging on renewable energy, but it suggests the state could catch up and even surpass Minnesota with some new programs.
The right-wing MacIver Institute posts a picture of a poorly worded sign on the door of a Milwaukee Boston Market restaurant and Milwaukee talk show host Dan O'Donnell claims that is a sign of the times, referring to the recent report that less than half of state students are proficient in reading.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska lambastes The Capital Times for what he calls an unfair partisan attack on U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and adds that there's no excuse for it. Blaska is referring to an editorial that suggested Johnson should be answerable for his voting to confirm Bret Kavanaugh for the Supreme Court.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes that the to-do over Air Force members staying at Donald Trump's Turnberry golf resort in Scotland doesn't nearly rise to the level of other self-dealing Trump allegations. The paper calls the probe over the use of the course by the military is nothing more than a "piffle."
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a list of environmental votes and other actions take by State Sen. Tom Tiffany during the past few years and declares that to send "Terrible Toxic Tom" to Congress would be a crazy idea.