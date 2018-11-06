Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson writes that Attorney General Brad Schimel's lawsuit to kill Obamacare makes no sense. Even conservatives say that Schimel's suit to declare all of the Affordable Care Act unconstitutional is bad law, he maintains.
As the 2018 midterms finally reach their end today, Marathon County Libertarian chief James Maas takes a swipe at the media for not covering third-party candidates adequately during the campaign. Maas contends that the two major parties get all the publicity while Libertarians and others are left without access to the voters.
A group of conservative pundits make their election predictions on Right Wisconsin. They all pick Scott Walker to win, some say by a percent or less, others think he'll best Tony Evers by as much as 10 points. All agree that Tammy Baldwin will win easily.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska makes his predictions too, claiming that the once-anticipated big blue wave will not happen and Republicans will do just fine, beating Evers, Schimel wins, and Wisconsin Republicans will increase their Senate majority. He blames the Dems' dismal showing in their over-the-top opposition to the Kavanaugh during the Supreme Court hearings.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen points out that the national media has been telling Wisconsin's environmental story and it isn't a pretty one under Scott Walker. There are suggestions that Donald Trump and Walker dealt away the governor's race for Foxconn, he says, and points to a New York Times story Sunday that told of contaminated wells in northeast Wisconsin.
The Racine Journal Times editorializes about the issue of Foxconn and the region's water supplies. It says that environmental organizations are right to closely monitor how Foxconn is going to use diverted water from Lake Michigan, but the paper is also happy that Foxconn has promised to address and problems and solve them if necessary.