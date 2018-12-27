Political Environment blogger James Rowen notes that Scott Walker, as he leaves office in a few days, is now claiming to have created 250,000 jobs while in office — forgetting, Rowen says, that he had promised that number in his first four years in office, not eight. It is one of several tricks Walker has pulled trying to claim his legacy.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson comments on the Wisconsin jobs figures under Walker, noting that in Walker's eight years the state fell further below its Midwest peers and the national avenues in job creation. He blames that on the Walker administration's and GOP legislators' love affair with supply-side economics, which, once again, didn't work.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel's David Haynes, director of the paper's Ideas Lab, which replaces editorials and columnists for all USA Today-Wisconsin newspapers throughout the state, presents a look at 10 ideas that the lab generated this past year that suggested ways to solve some of the state's biggest problems.
Blue Jean Nation's Mike McCabe says he's seen Frank Capra's classic "It's a Wonderful Life" at least 40 times now and describes how he sees the Jimmy Stewart movie relating to the current America. There are many lessons to heed in that movie, he adds, if we really want to save Bedford Falls.
The Green Bay Packers should sit Aaron Rodgers at quarterback in Sunday's last game of the season versus the Detroit Lions, editorializes the Racine Journal Times. The paper says despite Rodgers' insistence that he play, the Packers would be wiser to make sure Rodgers doesn't suffer an injury and that the team get a look at whether DeShone Kizer is a worthy back-up.