James Rowen's weekend blog takes on the "little dictators" — Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald. On his Political Environment blog, Rowen notes that he predicted, a few hours after Tony Evers was declared the victor, that Vos and Fitzgerald would resort to using the lame duck days between now and Evers' inauguration to try to limit the new governor's powers. Sure enough, that's what the two sore losers are going to try to do, he says.
Blogger Chris Liebenthal, on his Cognitive Dissidence site, contends that Scott Walker, a "weasel to the bitter end," is behind the Vos-Fitzgerald maneuver. Plus, Liebenthal sees it fitting that Milwaukee provided Evers' margin, since Walker has spent the past eight years demonizing the state's largest city.
Eight years apparently weren't enough for Walker and the legislative Republicans, blogs Democurmudgeon John Peterson. Suddenly, for them, elections don't matter, Peterson writes. Interestingly, this was a fight that Evers didn't start. He reached out to the GOP and they answered with Vos threatening to commit mischief in a special session before the inauguration.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska needs a second part to do his autopsy on Tuesday's election to explain why Republicans lost the statewide offices. He appears to agree that Scott Walker didn't have a bold agenda going into 2018, nothing to electrify the electorate like Act 10 did in the recall election and his subsequent second-term win.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman counsels Democrats to quit gloating. You won, but it sure wasn't a landslide, he blogs. He particularly notes the failure to make any inroads in the Legislature, giving right-wingers like Vos and Fitzgerald the opportunity to play games with the new Democratic governor.
Right Wisconsin's Jerry Bader picks some conservative winners from Tuesday's results. He particularly notes Andre Jacque's victory in the 1st Senate District, restoring that seat to GOP control, and the victory by 8th District Congressman Mike Gallagher, who made civility his trademark in Congress. He also commends the Marquette University poll, which was essentially right on with its findings.
Urban Milwaukee's data wonk, Bruce Thompson, insists that Milwaukee School District's charter schools work better and he wonders why the school board doesn't embrace them. He adds that liberals can be just as obstinate in denying realities as conservatives are on immigration, supply-side economics and climate change. This is one area where the evidence should trump ideology, he writes.