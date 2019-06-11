Republican on the budget-writing Joint Finance Committee have endorsed taxation without representation with their plan to give it the power to set licence and registration fees, insists Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen characterizes the move to the work of the "little dictators," Robin Vos and Scott Fitzgerald, who are once again drunk with power. They operate like the old Soviet Union's Central Planning Committee, he contends.
Posting on Right Wisconsin, George Mitchell includes a map which he says explains why Joint Finance approved most of Gov. Evers' highway rehabilitation plan that's aimed at improving local roads. The map shows projects planned for 11 Republican districts out of the 12 Republicans on the committee.
Right Wisconsin's James Wigderson, meanwhile, is concerned about a Joint Finance Committee budget motion that could kill the wedding barns industry. He argues with those who maintain that the issue should be debated on its own merits, not in the budget.
On her blog, Madison's Brendal Konkel wonders if Police Chief Mike Koval violated the city's ethics ordinance by using his blog to lobby elected officials, specifically school board members on cops in the schools.