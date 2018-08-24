Urban Milwaukee's data wonk Bruce Thompson wonders if Democrats must have a unified messages as a story in the New York Times said this week. He takes a look at recent data and concludes that Dems actually do better when their message allows for differing views.
GOP operative Brian Fraley sees the latest Marquette University political poll released this week as good news for Republicans. In an interview with Edge Messaging’s Dan Deibert reported in a Right Wisconsin story, Fraley said he thought Scott Walker would be down a few points in the first poll, and is elated that it's showing the race a dead heat at this point.
MalContends blogger Michael Leon complains that Dem gubernatorial candidate Tony Evers has been silent about Scott Walker's Foxconn deal and we're only four weeks away from when absentee voting starts. This is a made-for-the-Democrats issue, claims Leon, and he wonders why Evers hasn't jumped on it.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Foxconn is spinning away from its commitment and that Scott Walker was conned and should resign because of it. Appears that all those "hardworking" Wisconsin taxpayers who Walker keeps talking about will be footing the bill for a project that looks like it will be a shadow of what it was supposed to be.
Two Wisconsin economic academics, William Holahan and Charles Kroncke, coauthor a piece in Milwaukee's Shepherd Express on the history and future of Social Security and its promise for older Americans. They point out that the Donald Trump tax cuts have imperiled the act because of the resulting massive budget deficits.
The Racine Journal Times applauds self-fertilizing corn as a potential game-changer. The discovery, involving researchers at the UW-Madison, shows that Mother Nature has produced a corn variety that produces its own nitrogen, the key ingredient to a good corn crop.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska rallies the troops to attend the Madison School Board meeting Monday night. He posts that the cop haters will be there and wonders if "we" will be there, too.