Political Environment blogger James Rowen accuses the state Senate's leadership of getting "cold feet" in voting on a possible Foxconn-like subsidy for Kimberley-Clark to keep some 600 jobs in the Neenah area. He notes that Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald won't hold the special session until after voters have gone to the polls on Nov. 6.
The Racine Journal Times hopes it never comes to the Racine school district having to submit to the state's "Opportunity Schools and Partnership Program," but the paper warns that if improvements aren't forthcoming, people in the district need to know that the state program is aimed at fixing a problem the district can't figure out how to solve itself.
James Maas, chair of the Marathon County Libertarians, argues that Scott Walker should do all he can to prevent deploying the state's National Guard to war fronts, like Afghanistan. The Guard has announced 400 of its soldiers are headed to Afghanistan to work with NATO troops. Why are we putting our young people's lives at risk when there is no threat to us, Maas asks.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey posts a list of polls and opinion pieces that show Wisconsin voters are wary of Donald Trump's tariff policies. From companies like Trek bicycle to farmers — even larger farms — there's worry among the people that the tariffs will harm them economically.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska, who has been running a virtual daily feud with School Board members who want to more closely regulate the use of police in Madison high schools, wonders today who is going to protect the cops from the kids. He notes the altercation at West High this week in which a police officer at the school sustained a broken hand.
Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson posts a number of headlines from local papers and websites which he says tells the sorry story of Scott Walker's misuse of state highway funds.
One Wisconsin Now posts a story that maintains Scott Walker's failed presidential bid in late 2015 was followed by shorter and shorter trips as governor in taxpayer-paid planes. The governor treated state planes as his personal campaign shuttle, OWN contends.