Wisconsin Congressman Glenn Grothman shows once again that we provide the worst of the worst Republicans to Washington, Political Environment blogger James Rowen insists. Noting that Grothman is one of seven Republicans to vote against giving back pay to workers suffering from the shutdown, Rowen suggests that he's the worst of the worst.
Urban Milwaukee's Bruce Murphy notes the recent report that Milwaukee is one of the most expensive health markets in the country, about 17 percent higher than average. He blames the monopolistic policies of giant Aurora Health Care for the expensive system.
Rick Esenberg and Cj Szafir, the president and vice president of the Wisconsin Institute for Law and Liberty, post a list on the Right Wisconsin blog of issues that they insist conservatives and new Gov. Tony Evers can collaborate on. They call for a pledge from both sides to look beyond what will be many differences for the coming four years.
Blogger Jeff Simpson takes a close look at the job descriptions that Assembly Speaker Robin Vos has posted to hire 14 staffers for his office, a big jump in the number of people working for the Republican Assembly boss. He points out that some of the jobs appear to be to serve as taxpayer-paid propagandists for Vos and his Republicans.
Steve Prestegard, who bills himself as a journalist libertarian and a Christian conservative blogger, turns his attention from the evils of Democrats to an in-depth report on the new Green Bay Packers' head coach, Matt LaFleur. He includes several quotes from football experts and writers on why should the Packers have hired him.