Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman insists that Donald Trump's presidential campaign should be paying for tonight's 4th of July extravaganza in Washington, not the taxpayers. It all smacks of one big Trump campaign rally, he adds.
In an op-ed for Urban Milwaukee, Jay Heck, executive director of Common Cause-Wisconsin, writes that thanks to the U.S. Supreme Court's "terrible" decision on political redistricting leaves the matter now up to action by the citizenry. Voters need to exert pressure on their politicians to enact a non-partisan method to redraw districts.
Madison business analyst Michael Cummins, in a column for Isthmus, says that if you teach children to disrespect teachers, they will do so. He insists that the "style" being used by many of today's school policy activists is creating a bad climate for teaching.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen writes that Gov. Tony Evers needs to get involved in the proposed sulfide gold mine along the Michigan side of the Menominee River. He notes that former Gov. Scott Walker eviscerated the Wisconsin DNR's involvement, but Evers needs to fix that.
A posting on the Wisconsin Budget Project blog says that Wisconsin legislators are paying more to get less by refusing to expand Medicaid and take the federal dollars to do so.