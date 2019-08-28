Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey says that Donald Trump is a "grifter." He says that even his hardest nosed supporters have to be upset with his brazen lack of respect for the nation this past week and then promoting the next G-7 meeting be held at his Doral Country Club in Florida.
Can it be that Donald Trump missed a G-7 meeting on climate change, Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman asks facetiously in his new post. Not only did his miss it, he lied about why, the blogger adds. In truth, he didn't want to attend a meeting on climate change because he feared being lectured by leaders of other countries.
Failed Great Lakes officials are the real invasive species proclaims Political Environment blogger James Rowen. While the lakes are in peril, all we get out of public officials are statements about making a plan, he adds. When are we finally going to do something about it?
Caleb Frostman, secretary of the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development, penning a column for the Superior Telegram, says that because of diminishing federal funds for job centers, Wisconsin jobs services will have to pick up the slack by doing a better job on online access and explains how his department is making it happen.
Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska isn't happy with Madison School Board member Ali Muldrow's apology for likening Madison police officers to Nazis and the Dane County juvenile detention center to concentration camps.