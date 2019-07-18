Writing on the Cognitive Dissidence blog, Steve Caer says he's worried that Milwaukee is going to have trouble pulling off the 2020 Democratic National Convention. It has always had a lack of hotel rooms, he notes, and now there are concerns there won't be enough employees to fill the need.
Blogging Blue's Ed Heinzelman feels a need to comment on electric scooters that are coming to Milwaukee. He says they need restrictions on where to pick up and drop off the scooters, but he's mainly interested in the city passing an ordinance that makes it illegal to drive scooters while drunk.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen is stunned that Donald Trump would appoint "disgraced" former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker to a prestigious board at the Smithsonian Institution. Rowen notes that Walker dissed or dismissed science some 33 times while serving as the state's governor.
In a Right Wisconsin posting, the MacIver Institute presents its spin on how Gov. Tony Evers was able to veto a school spending increase into the new state budget. He shouldn't have been able to do that, the conservative think tank complains.
In a new posting, Democurmudgeon blogger John Peterson spells out why he believes Donald Trump is a fascist. He lists 14 "defining" characteristics of what fascism is and explains how Trump meets them.
The price surge on insulin is putting many Americans at risk, complains the Racine Journal Times. The paper notes that many people with Type 1 diabetes are being forced to travel to Canada where what costs $360 in the U.S. sells for $30 there because of its national health care. Legislators need to assess whether they need to step in, the editorial adds.