Madison's rightie blogger David Blaska believes that someone "soft and squishy" will succeed Mike Koval as Madison's chief of police. He guesses that Madison progressives will go outside the department to find some "flower child" replacement for Koval.
Political Environment blogger James Rowen suggests that Mount Pleasant, the Racine County village where the Foxconn plant is located, may have found a new motto a la village president Dave DeGroot's comment, "You can't win 'em all." DeGroot was responding to news that a Milwaukee development firm has cancelled plans to build a new housing complex in anticipation of added jobs by Foxconn, jobs that still haven't materialized.
Right Wisconsin staffer Bill Osmulski reports that legislative Republicans are warning Milwaukee that its plan to "strong arm" businesses to pay $15 per hour minimum wage will get the city in legal trouble. They insist that the city is caving in to "national liberal networks" in pushing the plan.
Columnist Bill Kaplan comments on the impeachment process that has begun in Congress, asserting that Wisconsin Republicans have been anything but forthright about what led to all this. His WisOpinion piece contrasts the reaction among Wisconsin politicians.
In a column for the Milwaukee Courier, state Rep. LaKeshia Myers says the impeachment proceedings make her feel as if she's in a time warp, hearkening back to the days of Richard Nixon with whom she says Trump shares striking parallels.
Caffeinated Politics blogger Gregory Humphrey calls out Donald Trump for suggesting that members of Congress involved in pushing for impeachment be arrested. He highlights Trump's contention that U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff, the chair of the House Intelligence Committee, is guilty of treason for parroting Trump's conversation with the Ukrainians.
In a WisOpinion column, Scott Coenen, executive director of the Wisconsin Conservative Energy Forum, notes the recent attacks on Saudi Arabia's oil infrastructure and the perils it can cause the U.S. energy market. But, he says the improving electric vehicle market shows great promise to help the U.S. achieve energy independence.